Rebellion throws a spotlight on Zombie Army 4 in 101 trailer

Rebellion has just unleashed a new extended trailer for Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which lifts the lids on a number of gameplay features. In the trailer that you can see below, we caught sight of some new enemies, character abilities, and a few of the new environments we'll be battling through. There's also a bigger and badder Horde mode, the enhanced x-ray kill-cam (now complete with dismemberment - yay for progress), and some story beats for those who are here for more than just mindless zombie sniping.

The game is out on PS4, Xbox One and PC on February 4, and we sent Stef to play it in Berlin at the end of last year. You can read his gameplay impressions right here if you'd like to know more.