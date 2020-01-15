Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Rebellion throws a spotlight on Zombie Army 4 in 101 trailer

The new trailer for the upcoming zombie shooter reveals new story elements, enemies, abilities and more.

Rebellion has just unleashed a new extended trailer for Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which lifts the lids on a number of gameplay features. In the trailer that you can see below, we caught sight of some new enemies, character abilities, and a few of the new environments we'll be battling through. There's also a bigger and badder Horde mode, the enhanced x-ray kill-cam (now complete with dismemberment - yay for progress), and some story beats for those who are here for more than just mindless zombie sniping.

The game is out on PS4, Xbox One and PC on February 4, and we sent Stef to play it in Berlin at the end of last year. You can read his gameplay impressions right here if you'd like to know more.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content