Rebellion outlines post launch plans for Zombie Army 4

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is on the march, with a release planned for February 4 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. However, once the last bullet has been fired in the campaign that lands at launch, players can look forward to some additional content in the weeks after the game has released.

The trailer below gives a basic outline of what players can expect, with a new three-part campaign the main attraction, but there are also new vampire-looking beasties to aim at, new playable characters, and a bunch of new triggers to squeeze. Check it out below, and take aim at this preview if you want to know what we thought of Dead War when we played it a few weeks ago.