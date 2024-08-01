Rebellion is teaming up with Level Infinite for an unannounced title

Rebellion has announced that it is teaming up with the folk over at Level Infinite to create an all-new original IP that is being regarded by the codename Project Archipelago. The project is still unannounced as of writing, but the blog post relating to the title has given us a few snippets of information as to what it will offer.

We're told that Project Archipelago will be an "original IP" that will "utilise the unique skillsets of both organisations to create a new gameplay experience."

There's no clue when we'll get to see this game in action, but it is mentioned that Rebellion community members will soon be able to test a pre-alpha version of the game via a dedicated Discord space. Expect further public details in the future.