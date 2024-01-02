Rebellion co-founders make King Charles' New Year Honours List

HQ

It's that time of the year once again when a collection of people from around the UK are honoured by the Royal Family for their services to their respective industries. For 2024's New Year Honours List, two members of the games industry are being recognised, with both being from developer Rebellion.

Co-founders Jason and Chris Kingsley, who also operate as CEO and CTO, respectively, are being honoured with CBEs (Commander of the British Empire) for their efforts in the creative space and to the economy of the country. It should be said that both were previously honoured with OBEs (Officers of the British Empire), so this is effectively a promotion from King Charles.

Speaking about the honours, Rebellion posted a statement where it added, "We're delighted to announce that Chris and Jason Kingsley, co-founders of Rebellion, have both received a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire), as part of the King's New Year Honours List for their services to the economy.

"It's an honour to celebrate our exceptional CEO and CTO for their well-deserved recognition. Here's to an exciting 2024 with Chris and Jason at the helm!"