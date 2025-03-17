Rebellion: Atomfall is "probably 25-ish hours" long

HQ

We are now only ten days away from the launch of a very interesting game, namely Rebellion's (Sniper Elite series) Atomfall. It is set in an alternate version of 1960s England, five years after the real-life Windscale nuclear accident of 1957, which in this scenario turned large parts of northern England into a radioactive quarantine zone.

It is, of course, our task to find out more about what happened and ideally escape the area in an adventure that combines survival elements with action, resource gathering, and interaction with various characters. However, the game world is filled with mutated creatures, cult members, and escaped military agents - making our mission easier said than done.

In an interview with IGN, art director Ryan Greene now comments on how long the adventure is expected to be, stating that it is "probably 25-ish hours". But he also adds that for those who want to do it all, there is significantly more gameplay to soak up.

Another interesting thing is that the game has multiple endings, so even if you kill important key characters in the story, your own saga will still lead somewhere in the end, he explained:

"You can kill anyone or everyone if you choose. That's fine. We have multiple finishes to the game, so some of those would shut down if you were supposed to work with them throughout, but you'll find multiple other routes to finish the game and achieve a result."

The game will be released on March 27th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. It is also pleasantly enough included with Game Pass on day one.