Rebel Wolves will show off more The Blood of Dawnwalker gameplay later this month

Yesterday, during the Xbox Games Showcase, developer Rebel Wolves made an appearance to show off another glimpse of its upcoming action-RPG project The Blood of Dawnwalker. This game in a trailer that seemed to focus more on narrative and the world that the game is set in rather than showing off the true extent of gameplay. If you thought that was a tad alarming, we have some good news to share, the developer was just preparing us for what's to come.

It has been confirmed that later this month, on June 21, we can expect a dedicated livestream that will also serve as the "gameplay reveal event". It will happen at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, and as for what we should expect from it, we're told that a 45 minute show is lined up, which will include around 15 minutes of gameplay that hones in on "magic, traversal, and combat systems".

Adding to this is the promise of "epic music" and "more!", meaning if you're even somewhat interested in the title planned for release in 2026, you won't want to miss this stream.