Rebel Wolves unveil The Blood of Dawnwalker's estimated playtime

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Rebel Wolves' highly anticipated, vampiric dark fantasy RPG just got a release date as it's now official that The Blood of Dawnwalker will launch on September 3, 2026, and with that we at Gamereactor get to show you our special coverage from our visit to their offices in Warsaw, including our new impressions and video preview and three different interviews with its devs. But besides that, we also participated in a Q&A session with game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz in which he shared even more insight.

One of the predictable questions from our media colleagues (and among the most recurrent in the community) didn't take long: what is the approximate playtime of The Blood of Dawnwalker?

"It's funny, because when we first started to work", Tomaszkiewicz recalled, "we planned it for 40 hours. Right now, the average is around 50 hours, but it depends on which difficulty level you play, how picky you are, how much you explore, and how much you upgrade your gear and so on".

And then he concluded:

"Lately, a few persons from our team finished the game... and there are big differences between them. It's like from 50 hours to around 70"

So there you have it. With the tightly scripted yet incredibly variable open world game design we witnessed during our visit, it's only natural that its scope doesn't pursue the three digits, something we actually celebrate until we can assess the overall consistency of the full game in the summer.