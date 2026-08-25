Rebel Wolves showcases The Blood of Dawnwalker with a new trailer

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As you may know, The Blood of Dawnwalker is being developed by some of the creators behind The Witcher 3. The premise is a revenge story in which you and your family are attacked by vampires. The RPG is unique in that you have 30 days and 30 nights to avenge your family. However, time does not pass in real time; instead, it advances as soon as you take an action. This is designed to build tension and force you to choose who to help on your way to your goal.

Below, you can watch a new trailer, and the game launches on September 3, 2026, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud.

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