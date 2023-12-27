Rebel Moon was viewed by 24 million people in 3 days on Netflix

HQ

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is out in the wilds now. If you've seen it, you've likely decided whether you love or hate it, but it looks like the reviews for the movie might not matter that much, as it's already succeeded in drawing a lot of eyes to Netflix.

As shown by the streamer, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire received 23.9 million views in its first 3 days. That beat out Leave the World Behind, which managed to score 19.7 million views in its first 7 days.

If we look at some other major Netflix successes for the year, like One Piece which drew 18 million views in the first four days of release, it's clear Rebel Moon has done well for the streamer. With the second film coming out in just 4 months, it's likely that the critic reviews won't matter so long as there are eyes to keep watching.