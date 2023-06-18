Rebel Moon video takes us behind the scenes and teases trailer

Last week, we got some new images from Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix film, Rebel Moon, but do you know what's better than that? A video.

Then it's a good thing that's exactly what Netflix gave us in tonight's Tudum event. It's not a trailer, however, as we're instead taken behind the scenes to see what some of the sequences look like before post-productions and such while Ed Skrein gushes about how high the production values are, Zack Snyder tells us it's his dream project, Sofia Boutella shares her excitement to work with him and Charlie Hunnam being surprised he had to get in better shape for it. Finally, we get a glimpse at what a short scene will actually look like when Rebel Moon arrives on the 22nd of December.