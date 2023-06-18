Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon video takes us behind the scenes and teases trailer

"I thought I knew what a big movie was...until I came on to this". Zack Snyder has a least impressed his actors.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Last week, we got some new images from Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix film, Rebel Moon, but do you know what's better than that? A video.

Then it's a good thing that's exactly what Netflix gave us in tonight's Tudum event. It's not a trailer, however, as we're instead taken behind the scenes to see what some of the sequences look like before post-productions and such while Ed Skrein gushes about how high the production values are, Zack Snyder tells us it's his dream project, Sofia Boutella shares her excitement to work with him and Charlie Hunnam being surprised he had to get in better shape for it. Finally, we get a glimpse at what a short scene will actually look like when Rebel Moon arrives on the 22nd of December.

HQ
Rebel Moon

Related texts



Loading next content