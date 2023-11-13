Rebel Moon trailer fights back in slow motion

HQ

We know that Zack Snyder originally pitched his upcoming Rebel Moon as a Star Wars movie, but that's obviously not happening. Still, it's easy to draw some comparisons between tonight's trailer and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Because Rebel Moon's first trailer shows why and how Sofia Boutella's Kora fights back against Fra Fee's Regent Balisarius and Ed Skrein's Admiral Noble when they go after the farmers that took care of her when she crash landed on the moon they live on. She then starts recruiting others who are looking for revenge, which seemingly leads them on an action-filled adventure with the slow motion and cool visuals Snyder is known for.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire comes to Netflix on the 22nd of December.