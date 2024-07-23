Rebel Moon the Director's Cut offers violence and filth in this new Red Band trailer

HQ

We're just a week away from the premiere of Zack Snyder's unbridled, uncensored and final cut of Rebel Moon premiering on Netflix.

The date is, as previously mentioned, the 2nd of August for all you action-thirsty nerds and now Netflix has lifted the lid a bit and offer a sneak peek of what's to come.

In this official Red Band trailer, we get exactly what Netflix's marketing department has talked so much about beforehand, namely filth and blood. More of everything that makes life worth living.

More violent and sexier, that's how Rebel Moon Director's Cut is described, presented in two episodes, Chalice of Blood and Curse of Forgiveness. Check out the trailer below.

Are you hyped?