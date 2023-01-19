Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rebel Moon release date, new information revealed

A new sci-fi epic is coming our way.

Rebel Moon, the new sci-fi space opera from Zack Snyder, appeared in Netflix's recent trailer wrapping up its biggest releases for 2023. While we didn't get an extensive look at it, we do know a bit more now than we did before.

The premise is that a colony on the edge of the galaxy comes under the sudden threat of the Empero- I mean tyrannical regent Balisarius. The colony then sends Kora, who Snyder describes as a "reluctant hero... who is about to find out she's her people's last hope."



Rebel Moon sets to launch on Netflix on the 22nd of December, and while we've only got a few seconds of footage and some screenshots to review, the marketing for the film appears to be stepping into full gear.

With Dune Part 2 coming out this year as well, we'll have to see if there's space for another sci-fi epic in 2023. Snyder and Netflix seem to be banking on this one being a success, though.

