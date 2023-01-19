Rebel Moon release date, new information revealed

HQ

Rebel Moon, the new sci-fi space opera from Zack Snyder, appeared in Netflix's recent trailer wrapping up its biggest releases for 2023. While we didn't get an extensive look at it, we do know a bit more now than we did before.

The premise is that a colony on the edge of the galaxy comes under the sudden threat of the Empero- I mean tyrannical regent Balisarius. The colony then sends Kora, who Snyder describes as a "reluctant hero... who is about to find out she's her people's last hope."









Rebel Moon sets to launch on Netflix on the 22nd of December, and while we've only got a few seconds of footage and some screenshots to review, the marketing for the film appears to be stepping into full gear.

With Dune Part 2 coming out this year as well, we'll have to see if there's space for another sci-fi epic in 2023. Snyder and Netflix seem to be banking on this one being a success, though.