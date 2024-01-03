Rebel Moon is still popular on Netflix

HQ

Zack Snyder's space opera is still going strong, and for the second week in a row the film is the most popular on the platform with 34 million views. In other words, Rebel Moon has increased compared to its opening week when it "only" managed 24 million views.

Compared to Leave the World Behind, a film that is Netflix's biggest hit in a very long time, Rebel Moon is a bit behind. But this week's figures indicate that it has staying power, which of course bodes well for the premiere of the second part - Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver.

How many times have you watched Rebel Moon, and are you surprised at how popular it seems to have become on Netflix?

