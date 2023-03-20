Rebel Moon is getting an RPG spin-off

HQ

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has had quite a tumultuous time coming to life. Initially formulated as a Star Wars spin-off, the film was shelved when Lucasfilm was bought by Disney. However, after making a new IP to suit the film, Snyder is finally ready to show off Rebel Moon later this year.

Speaking on The Nerd Queens podcast, though, it seems Snyder has another project he's excited about. "The one thing I'm really having a good time with, and I don't even know if I'm supposed to talk about it, but, you know, this RPG that we're doing, it's just literally insane. So immersive, so intense, and so huge... It's going to be the completely realized universe, and it's really going to be fun."

There's no reveal or release date for Rebel Moon's RPG, but it is still exciting to know another immersive sci-fi RPG is on the way. Rebel Moon releases on Netflix on the 22nd of December, 2023.

Would you play a Rebel Moon RPG?