Rebel Moon: Director's Cut is incredibly long

The critics may have hated it, but the numbers on Netflix spoke otherwise and Zack Snyder's bombastic space opera was a huge success. Enough so to warrant not one but two director's cut versions.

And no expense is spared, because in addition to violence that is promised to be turned up to eleven, and a good dose of filth, the two new versions of the films will arrive on 2 August, with a running time that is worthy of the name.

The length of Rebel Moon Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness has now been revealed, and there is a lot of extra material that will be offered.

The former is a full 70 minutes longer with a total playing time of three hours and 24 minutes, while part will clock in at two hours and 51 minutes, ie 51 minutes longer than Scargiver.

Yummy we say and you can read the full press release below.

Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.

In Snyder's director's cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge.

As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

