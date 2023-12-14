Rebel Moon co-writer wants it to be your next favourite sci-fi series

HQ

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is set to release this Friday, the 15th of December, and recently actors, writers, and more took to the red carpet for the premiere of the sci-fi epic.

Speaking with DiscussingFilm on the red carpet, co-writer Kurt Johnstead spoke about having some ambitious plans for the future, wanting the movie to stretch out and become a known sci-fi franchise across the globe.

"At some point you'll be able to go 'Okay this is my favourite sci-fi fantasy series,'" he said. Right now, a sequel is already in the works and set to release next year, and following that it seems the plan is for this universe to grow even more.

Are you excited to see Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire and do you think it'll be a good sci-fi franchise?