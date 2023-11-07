Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead take place in the same universe

HQ

While on the outside you would likely think that there isn't a whole lot that connects Rebel Moon to Army of the Dead, there actually is. As both come from director Zack Snyder, the two largely different films actually have crossovers, and this has been confirmed by Snyder himself in an interview with Total Film (thanks, GamesRadar).

"Army of the Dead has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie. There's actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did.

"At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In Rebel Moon, they're in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it's definitely a shared universe."

We're expecting to hear more about Rebel Moon later this week, as the film will be appearing as part of the final day of Netflix's Geeked Week, which is currently ongoing. Otherwise, the film will be landing on the streaming service next month, on December 22, 2023, before its second part arrives on April 19, 2024.