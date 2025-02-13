Rebel Moon 3 faces an uncertain future after negative response to the first films

HQ

It is still unclear whether there will be a third chapter in the Rebel Moon saga, by far Zack Snyder's most criticised and panned film ever. Because after the hugely negative reception, it now seems that the third instalment is in limbo. Something that actor Patrick Luwis, one of the actors in the films, has now commented on in an interview with ScreenRant.

"I have not heard any updates, but again, something I would be honored to do. It was such an incredible experience working with Zack, and that whole cast and crew was one of the best experiences I've had on set. So, I would be thrilled if they brought me back for the next movie, or whatever they're doing. But no, I haven't heard anything, just waiting by the phone, we'll see. I've gotta really apply this action now, like, put me in coach!"

Snyder himself has said that he has started work on the script for the third film, which would be about the hunt for Princess Issa. But, as Luwis mentions in the interview, things have been quiet for some time now, and the question is whether Netflix is keen to invest further in the franchise.

