Rebecca Romijn reveals it takes up to seven hours in makeup to become Mystique

HQ

Among the mighty cast for Avengers: Doomsday, we're seeing a lot of former favourites of Marvel's past make a return. Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellan, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn from the original X-Men are all set to return, although for the lattermost cast member, there's a bit of extra work involved.

Speaking to ET Online recently, actress Rebecca Romijn revealed it can take up to seven hours in makeup for her to become Mystique once more. Painting yourself blue and getting dots all over your body doesn't sound like it can be done in a few minutes, but Romijn is still very happy to be back onboard.

"It's been incredibly fun. Surreal and wonderful to be with my old cast as well as a new cast," she said. Romijn is currently filming Avengers: Doomsday, though for her sake we hope she doesn't have too much screentime, to save some hours spent in the makeup chair.

Avengers: Doomsday releases on the 12th of December, 2026.