Rebecca Ferguson on upcoming Dune film: "I'm not sure I was supposed to be in it and Denis had a little idea"

In the upcoming third chapter of the Dune film series, which is being dubbed Dune: Part Three and not Dune: Messiah (as the book it's based on is known), we can expect a character who otherwise doesn't have much of a role in the source material to make an appearance.

Despite being a key player in the original book and the first two films, Lady Jessica takes a back seat in the Messiah story, so naturally the question became whether we should expect Rebecca Ferguson to even appear in the upcoming movie. It turns out we should expect as much.

Speaking with IndieWire, Ferguson explained that she's not in the upcoming movie much at all, but that Villeneuve had an idea so she does have a presence to some degree.

"I don't have a big part in this one, [she's] just barely in the book. I'm not sure I was supposed to be in it and Denis had a little idea. The script is phenomenal. It's really hard to create a film, it's such a dense book. There's so much to tell. [Denis] does dip in and out and he does try and he does want to have certain connections and tentacles to the book. Whatever Denis touches I think is phenomenal."

Ferguson has supposedly already filmed her scenes for the movie. As for the rest of production, this is still underway ahead of the movie's premiere in December 2026.