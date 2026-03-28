Rebecca Ferguson is open to returning for more Peaky Blinders

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As part of the recent Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man movie, Rebecca Ferguson made her debut into the period drama series in the role of the character Kaulo, a Romany traveller that was regarded as the twin-sister of Zelda, the mother of Tommy Shelby's son, Duke (played by Barry Keoghan).

With Ferguson being such a prominent name in modern film and TV, you might be wondering if we'll ever see the actress return to the world of Peaky Blinders in the role of Kaulo? The good news is that Ferguson hasn't directly spoken against a return, but at the same time, she doesn't seem too desperate to step back into the drama show's world.

Speaking with RadioTimes, Ferguson stated: "I never say no. I think that Kaulo was so essential for this film, but I don't always feel that a character needs to have a continuation; we can be satisfied with not being satisfied."

So, there's a chance. Not that we're too eager for more Peaky Blinders that has been built on the foundation of The Immortal Man, as the film didn't live up to the high-quality of the series, as we mentioned in our dedicated review.

Have you seen Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man yet?