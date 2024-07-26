Rebecca Ferguson has joined the Peaky Blinders movie

HQ

If you need any additional reason to check out the Peaky Blinders movie when that eventually arrives, then we have one extra reason that will make all of the Mission: Impossible, Silo, Doctor Sleep, and Dune fans happy.

It has been confirmed that Rebecca Ferguson will be joining the Peaky Blinders film, although the exact role that the Swedish actress will be playing has yet to be affirmed. Perhaps she'll be playing the final major antagonist for Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby to overcome, a job she has a bit of experience with thanks to playing Rose the Hat in Doctor Sleep.

As for the exact release date for the Peaky Blinders film, this hasn't yet been laid out as the film is still in pre-production. It is expected to shoot in the autumn however, so perhaps a firm date will be locked in come early 2025.