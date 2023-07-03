Rebecca Ferguson: Dune "is nothing compared to Dune: Part Two"

HQ

It's almost time to go back to Arrakis because later this year Dune: Part Two will be released in cinemas and if Swedish star, actress Rebecca Ferguson, is to be believed, it will be a film that will give the audience something to fall in love with. In an interview with Collider she said this:

"I'm smiling so much right now. It's so fucking good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denny [Villeneuve] and I love Greig [Fraser] and I love the team. But dude, number one is phenomenal and big and grandiose, and then you go close-ups and the imagery and the acting. Yeah, it's all great. It's fucking nothing compared to number two. Number two, it's like a fucking gut punch. It's unreal.

"I haven't seen the film. I've read the script. I've seen the footage. I've come onto set when I'm not filming, which by the way I don't do because I'm too busy, tired, and I don't really care. I'm done. I wanted to see the setups. I wanted to see Austin Butler do what he was doing. It's unbelievable. There are no words. The costumes, [Jacqueline West's] costumes, what Austin's bringing to that character, what Christopher Walken does. I mean, it's unreal."

When Denis Villeneuve's film Dune came out in 2021, it was an instant success, being nominated for no less than ten Oscars and later winning six of them. Alongside Rebecca Ferguson we also see another Swedish actor, Stellan Skarsgård. But the film has a long list of great actors such as Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Zendaya and Josh Brolin to name a few. On November 3, 2023, Dune: Part Two will be released in cinemas and after that a third film, Messiah, is expected to complete the trilogy.