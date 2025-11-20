Reanimal will be making its arrival on PC and consoles in February 2026

HQ

Ahead of the Xbox Partner Preview event, it was confirmed that Tarsier Studios would be in attendance to show off another look at Reanimal. The horror developer, known best for making Little Nightmares 1 and 2, showed up and shared a few bits of interesting news about the game, one which was a fresh trailer that teased further what to expect from this anticipated project.

The other bits of news included the reveal of the release date, which is set for February 13, 2026. Yep, Friday the 13th for a spooky game, there couldn't be a more fitting day. So while it is only a few months away, you might already be chomping at the bit to get into the action, and if that sounds like you, the final bit of good news surrounds the demo of the game, which has just been made available to fans on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

So the only natural next question to ask is what are you still doing here? Get going to Steam, the PlayStation Store, or the Microsoft Store and try out a portion of Reanimal right now.