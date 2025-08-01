Reanimal shows us again how to survive unnamed horrors as a couple in new trailer

HQ

The more we see of Reanimal, the more I get chills, and a lot of curiosity too. It's not for nothing that this is the same team that gave us the first two Little Nightmares games, so they know how to create an overwhelming atmosphere without losing the charm of a game that appeals to your deepest feelings.

It seems that this game will feature big creatures whose names are better left unnamed than "little nightmares", and Tarsier Studios has shown us a new trailer during the THQ Nordic Showcase, where they also inform us that Reanimal will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2 in the first quarter of 2026.

Check out the trailer below along with some new screenshots.