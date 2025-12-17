Reanimal has gone gold ahead of its February release

HQ

While some of us may still be reeling from 2025 being a surprisingly big year for game releases, there's no time to recover as 2026 also looks to be pretty massive. It's kicking off with a bang, as already in February we're expecting big horror hits like Resident Evil Requiem and Tarsier's Reanimal.

It seems that the upcoming horror adventure from Tarsier Studios is all but set for launch, as it has been confirmed to have gone gold. If you're not aware what going gold means, it essentially confirms the game as pretty much ready for launch by the developers, harkening back to when games had to be sent off to platform owners on discs to ensure their quality.

This was confirmed by the game's publisher, THQ Nordic, via a post on social media. Reanimal releases on the 13th of February, 2026, and if you're looking for something to read while you pass the time, why not check out our juicy interview with the game's narrative director here?