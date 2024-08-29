Reanimal Hands-On Preview: What some might label as 'differences' feel more like 'improvements' to me

HQ

Reanimal is the highly anticipated new title from Tarsier Studios, the creators of the acclaimed first two Little Nightmares games. Set in a post-apocalyptic and decaying world, the game explores a universe where animals that were once prey have been reanimated and transformed into monstrous, predatory creatures. This title, a blend of psychological horror and exploration mechanics, revolves around the themes of reanimation and transformation, immersing players in a distorted and terrifying reality.

The game follows two protagonists, a girl and a boy, who embark on a perilous adventure through dark and unsettling environments. Equipped with animal masks, these characters explore a ruined city and other desolate landscapes, facing both physical and supernatural threats. The gameplay mechanics blend solo and cooperative exploration, allowing players to work together to overcome challenges and uncover the game's dark narrative.

With a visual aesthetic inspired by surrealist horror and a design reminiscent of their previous two games, Reanimal explores themes of transformation, death, and reanimation through both unsettling and original lenses. Players can expect to encounter hybrid creatures, desolate landscapes, and a narrative that challenges their perception of reality and the very nature of existence.

Reanimal emerges as a natural and thrilling evolution of the universe that the studio created with its first two games. While those earlier titles captivated players with their claustrophobic atmosphere and unsettling world, where the fixed camera was integral to the experience, Reanimal takes this formula to a whole new level with one of its most notable innovations: a much freer and more dynamic camera.

In Little Nightmares, the fixed camera restricted player movement and contributed to a constant sense of dread and confinement (which was ideal for the experience they aimed to create). However, Reanimal adopts a more flexible approach with its camera system, allowing players to explore their environment more freely. This increased freedom not only enhances the player's ability to interact with the surroundings but also heightens the horror experience by providing a more comprehensive view of the terrifying landscapes and creatures that populate the game.

Another distinctive aspect of Reanimal is its focus on 'show, not tell', a narrative technique that lets the environment and events convey the story rather than relying on extensive dialogue. Although the game introduces dialogue for the first time in the studio's work, it still maintains the essence of their previous games by crafting a dense and enigmatic atmosphere.

One of the major changes in Reanimal is its focus on cooperative gameplay. While the first two games offered a primarily solo experience, Reanimal is designed to be enjoyed with others. The option to play with another player, either locally or online, adds a new dimension to the horror experience. The shared screen ensures that both players see the same thing, heightening immersion and the shared sense of terror.

Reanimal immerses players in a world that blends the worst of our nightmares with a visually striking aesthetic. The influence of iconic titles like Silent Hill is evident in the game's design. The game's world is filled with grotesque creatures and environments ranging from beaches where you don't see a single body to swamps teeming with them (in the form of corpses, of course), offering a visually rich and unsettling experience.

The characters and enemies in Reanimal seem like they've been pulled straight from a dystopian novel. The animalistic designs, inspired by a dark twist on Animal Farm, combined with humanoid enemies with grotesque, distorted faces, contribute to a uniquely horrifying atmosphere. This variety in enemy and environment design promises to keep players on edge as they explore every corner of the game.

Additionally, the use of Unreal Engine 5 to develop Reanimal ensures stunning and detailed graphics. The power of this graphics engine allows developers to create more immersive environments, solve puzzles with greater depth, and design more complex enemies. This not only enhances the visual experience but also enriches the oppressive atmosphere that Tarsier Studios excels at creating.

During Gamescom 2024, we also had the chance to play Little Nightmares III. Even though this third installment was developed by a different studio, it's hard not to draw comparisons. In the case of Reanimal, the central theme appears to be the transformation of prey into predator. This concept is explored through the reanimation and mutation of animals into monstrous creatures.

The masked characters, the ship, and the environments in Reanimal evoke elements from the studio's previous games but with a darker approach and a more direct narrative. The themes remind me of Stephen King's Pet Sematary. For example, the white rabbit symbol brings to mind Alice in Wonderland and Donnie Darko, which may suggest an exploration of alternate worlds and a confrontation with fate—themes also present in the narrative of their first two games.

While Reanimal is not a direct sequel to the studio's previous games, there is clearly a spiritual connection between them. Tarsier Studios has retained visual and thematic elements that resonate with their previous work, but Reanimal offers a more expansive and collaborative take on horror, feeling like a natural evolution of the style seen in their earlier games. The inclusion of dialogue and a more explicit narrative in Reanimal suggests that the studio is ready to explore new storytelling methods in the horror genre while maintaining a connection to its roots.

With Reanimal, Tarsier Studios not only continues its legacy of horror and adventure but also introduces significant improvements that redefine its approach. The freedom of camera movement, cooperative gameplay, and impressive graphical quality elevate the gaming experience to new heights. As we await its release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it's clear that Reanimal is set to become a new benchmark in the horror and adventure genres. If you're looking for a new way to confront your fears, Reanimal definitely promises to be an experience you won't want to miss.