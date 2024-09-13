Realm of Ink has given us the scoop on its long-awaited early access

HQ

After some unfortunate delays, 2.5D action roguelite Realm of Ink comes hacking and slashing onto PC in early access at the end of this month.

To be more specific, Realm of Ink is releasing in early access via Steam on 27 September, having originally been planned for May.

Inspired by Chinese ink paintings and mythology, players take on the role of Red the Swordswoman, who discovers that she is a fictional character in the short story collection that gives the game its name.

Watch the full trailer here:

Exploring themes of nihilism and existentialism, Red seeks to learn the secrets of the book and break free from her cyclical existence.

The early access version of the game has a lot for fans to sink their teeth into, with four-ac levels, eight bosses, and many many more of the roguelite customisation features needed to face these challenges already implemented and discoverable.

Console versions are currently waiting on an official release, but PC players can wishlist the game right now via its Steam page.