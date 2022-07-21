Real-life Quidditch gets a name change to distance itself from JK Rowling

HQ

The real-life Quidditch scene is getting a bit of a revamp as it has been revealed that the sport is getting a name change to distance itself from JK Rowling, who created the sport as part of the Harry Potter universe.

As revealed by the US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) bodies, the leagues have stated that the sport will now be known as Quadball, with the reason behind the change revolving around author JK Rowling's controversial anti-trans position and statements, and also because Quidditch is trademarked by Warner Bros.

It's said that even the International Quidditch Association (IQA) will be making the name change as well, and that by being known as Quadball going forward, it opens "new opportunities" as Chris Lau, chair of the IQA board states.

In the announcement post, we're told that the name change will come into effect after the 2022 championship in August for the MLQ, whereas the USQ is taking the rename instantly.