Reality TV streaming service hayu lands on Xbox in 22 territories

With a variety of apps such as Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video being available for download, Xbox fans have never been short of entertainment outside of gaming sessions. This vast selection of entertainment apps has just got stronger though, as reality TV streaming service hayu has announced that it has come to Xbox consoles in 22 territories. These territories include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

The service, if you are unaware, contains more than 8,000 episodes that span across a variety of different reality genres such as crime, cooking, and dating. Some of the most popular series to be included within hayu include Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Below Deck, and The Real Housewives. Adittionally, the vast majority of the shows included within the app are added on the same day they are broadcast in the US.

Those interested in hayu can sign up for a one-month free trial and then beyond that the service will cost £4.99.

"This has been an incredible year for hayu with 2021 marking our fifth year of operation in the UK, Ireland and Australia along with launches in new territories and extended distribution globally through partnerships with affiliates and device manufacturers," said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, hayu. "This exciting partnership with Xbox - hayu's first console partner - extends our distribution to more devices and makes the service even more accessible. Through Xbox's industry-leading range of consoles and the Microsoft Store on Xbox, reality fans can enjoy a seamless and convenient viewing experience of the best reality TV - all through one entertainment hub."