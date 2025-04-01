Real vs. Real: Spanish Cup finalists will be decided this week

HQ

The Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) semi-finals end this week in Madrid. FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid starred in a thrilling shooting gallery on the first leg, a 4-4 draw on February 25, so eveything is still up in the air for tomorrow Wednesday at the Metropolitano in Madrid.

Before that, on Tuesday night at at 21:30 CEST local time, 20:30 GMT+1, Real Sociedad will try to take the Santiago Bernabéu, despite having a goal against: the first leg at the Real Arena in San Sebastián last February ended 0-1, with the only goal by Endrick, the young Brazilian striker who barely has minutes with Real Madrid except in the Spanish Cup, where he is actually the top scorer for the team with 4 goals.

Real Madrid might be favourite, specially with the goal leverage against the Basque club, tenth in LaLiga, recently eliminated from Europa League by Manchester United 4-1. However, the club coached by Imanol Alguacil has high hopes, and knows that historically, Real Sociedad has already beaten Real Madrid at the Spanish Cup twice, once in 1988, but the most recent in 2020, where they beat them 3-4 at the Bernabéu.

Spanish Cup semi-finals (second leg) and final dates:



Real Madrid-Real Sociedad: April 1 at 21:30 CEST, 20:30 GMT+1



Atlético de Madrid-Barcelona: April 2 at 21:30 CEST, 20:30 GMT+1



Final: April 26

