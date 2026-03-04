Real Sociedad wins the Basque derby and will face Atleti in the Copa del Rey final

HQ

Real Sociedad beats Athletic Club and qualified for the Copa del Rey final, where they will face Atlético de Madrid on April 18. The team from San Sebastián was superior than the team from Bilbao in both legs of the semifinal, winning 2-0 on aggregate, 1-0 on Wednesday night, even if the only goal was a controversial penalty conceded by VAR, scored by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Curiously, both teams are tied on pints in LaLiga, 35 points: Real Sociedad is 8th with a better goal average than Athletic, 9th.

The team txuri-urdin aims to win their fourth Copa del Rey, after their victory in 2020 (although it was played in 2021 due to Covid). Their second Copa title came in 1987, and coincidentally, they defeated Atlético de Madrid that year.

Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid will try to win their eleventh Copa, their first title (and final) since 2013. The Copa del Rey final will be played on April 18 in Sevilla