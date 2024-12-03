Real Madrid's problems with the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium continue

HQ

Real Madrid spent hundreds of millions in the Santiago Bernabéus's renovations, with the hopes of turning the football stadium into a concert venue. Artists like Taylor Swift performed there last summer, but many neighbours complained due to the noise level: the stadium is just one street away from the houses.

After the complaints, all future concert dates were cancelled, with the club trying to find a solution to reduce noise. It has been proven that completely soundproofing the building is impossible, so the club is desperately trying to find fixes (including soundproofing the nearby buildings), something that has been rejected by residents.

Suddenly, one artist who cancelled its concert, Lola Índigo, announced a new date: she intends to perform at the football stadium June 14, 2025. But in an official statement, the club contradicted the Spanish singer.

"The club is not currently in a position to guarantee any dates for concerts to be staged at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium until the relevant tests have been performed to ensure that the concert organisers will be in a position to comply with the regulations", they said.

Real Madrid's new Bernabéu stadium is getting more expensive than anticipated

Real Madrid reminds that they are working with local authorities to try to find a solution to this costly mess, that could go on to harm its finances if they don't find a solution soon: aside from the extra construction work, they could be fined for infringing noise regulations alongside concert promotors.

Controversy continues right when National Geographic (Disney+) is about to premiere a documentary series about the renovation of the stadium, at the heart of the city, which is now giving the club and Madrid residents headaches.

"We are working to ensure sustainability and coexistence, so that the activities at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium are conducted with full respect, not only for the law, but also for the surrounding area and the neighbourhood", the club said.