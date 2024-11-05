Real Madrid's new stadium is giving the club (and neighbours) headaches

HQ

Real Madrid completely refurbished its Santiago Bernabéu stadium, with the hope of using it not only as a sports facility but also as a multipurpose entertainment venue, holding concerts and other events. Last summer, artists like Taylor Swift played to before 65,000 people. But the local residents weren't happy about it.

Bernabéu is situated in a very central point of Madrid, with residential buildings all around it. Local residents are accostumed to crowds every match day, but musical concerts are a different thing.

That is why, due to protests and complaints filled by residents' association over to noise levels being well above what is allowed, the club decided last September to cancel or postpone every concert in the coming months, including concerts of artists such as Aitana, Lola Índigo and K-pop event Music Bank, which was changed to a different location.

Since then, the club has attempted different strategies to solve the problem, with no results so far. In October, some residents filed a complaint saying the club had his licence concert expired, something the club promptly denied.

Real Madrid is already planning concerts for 2025 and beyond, sources say

The solution could theoretically be soundproofing the stadium, but experts believe it would be nearly impossible. The club has offered solutions like offering to cover the costs of soundproofing nearby houses instead, but the residents have rejected it.

The final piece of the puzzle may take a while to fall, but in the meantime sources close to the club told Relevo they are confident it will all be solved and are already planning new dates for concerts in 2025.