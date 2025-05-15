Real Madrid's last-minute goal delays Barça's Liga celebrations

HQ

FC Barcelona might be close to be crowned LaLiga champions today, but celebrations were delayed by a last-minute win by Real Madrid against Mallorca on Wednesday night, a 2-1 win at the Bernabéu in one of the final games with Carlo Ancelotti at the bench.

Madrid came from behind after an early goal by Martin Valjent in one of the most dominant games of the season (72% ball possession, 39 shots, 13 on target, vs. just 4 and 2 from the Balear side) despite playing with a decimated team due to an endless stream of injuries that almost made the team fall into improper alignement (not having enough players from the main team).

Mbappé, pichichi, and first goal for Jacobo Ramón with the main team

In fact, Ancelotti had to use several players from their B-team, Real Madrid Castilla... including Jacobo Ramón, scorer of the final goal on injury time (95th minute). Kylian Mbappé scored the first goal, becoming the top-goalscorer of the competition with 28 goals.

It was the second appearance from the 17-year-old homegrown player with the main Real Madrid, but he officially plays for the affiliated Real Madrid Castilla, playing on third division.

This victory delayed Barça's title celebrations, but perhaps only by a day. If Barça wins tonight the derby against Espanyol, the would be mathematically Liga champions with two matchdays still remaining.