Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé named as the cover star of EA Sports FC 27

It's getting to the time of the year when Electronic Arts shares information about the next chapter of its long-running and immensely popular football series. EA Sports FC 27 has been revealed to the public, and while full details on the game have yet to be shared, we do know some fairly crucial information, including which athlete will be starring on the cover of the title.

Granted, there is a bit of a catch here as the athlete in question has only been confirmed to be the cover star for the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 27 and for EA Sports FC Mobile, suggesting he'll be sharing the cover duties with another athlete for the Standard Edition.

This has yet to be confirmed too, but what we do know is Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappé will be headlining the premier version of the football game, coming off the back of a season (which while trophyless for his respective teams) includes a slate of individual awards spanning LaLiga top scorer, Champions League Golden Boot, and also the all-time record for goals scored at the FIFA World Cup.

This will be the first time Mbappé has appeared on an EA Sports FC cover (but not the first time for a Real Madrid player thanks to Jude Bellingham's multiple appearances), even if it does mark a return to form since he headlined FIFA 23 when he was still at Paris Saint-Germain, alongside at the time Chelsea's Sam Kerr.

Speaking about this honour, Mbappé stated: "To be featured on the cover of an EA Sports FC title for the first time is a very special moment for me. It's an honour to continue my long-term relationship with the franchise in its latest chapter, alongside the players who have shaped its history. I can't wait for everyone to experience FC 27."

EA is using this reveal as a kickstarter for a slate of new information about the coming game, all of which will be shared in the days ahead. This will include the first gameplay trailer being issued on July 23 at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST.