Real Madrid's defensive's cracks are evident once again: seven goals conceded in two games

Real Madrid is officially in crisis. Ten days after a 4-0 in El Clásico, the Santiago Bernabéu was expecting a reaction, living up to the expectations of being the current Champions winner, and with a longer than expected time to prepare, as their last Liga match was postponed (perhaps for a long time).

But the image given against AC Milan, Carlo Ancelotti's former club as player and trainer, was another embarrassment. Neither Mbappé nor Vini created real danger, but at least in the early parts of the game Mbappé seemed more agile and proactive, giving a hint of hope that he will eventually get used to his new position as a 'nine' (he is still not there yet).

Real Madrid suffers two consecutive losses at Santiago Bernabéu

The downfall of the team came again in the defensive department. The Italian team (seventh in the Serie A) reached Madrid's box with incredible ease, with Tchouameni being particularly deficient in defensive mistakes that cost goals.

As Manchester City can also testify, losing 1-4 against Sporting Lisbon without Rodri, suffering the loss or Carvajal, who will be out for the whole season, is aggravating Real Madrid's already deficient game. Courtois wasn't missed that much, as Lunin avoided a much worse result in several occasions.

AC Milan manages its second victory this Champions League edition, against the team nobody was expecting them to win. Although that is starting to change, and this is becoming the norm. A few days before facing Barcelona, Real Madrid was losing 2-0 against Borussia Dortmund at the 60 minute mark. And next matchday, they will face an undefeated Liverpool at Anfield...