Real Madrid's ambitions of a comeback in LaLiga still alive after goal in 93rd minute by Valverde

HQ

Real Madrid had an awful week: they lost 5-1 in aggregate to Arsenal in the Champions League, and the team seemingly showed no signs of improvement, with criticism towards Carlo Ancelotti and whistles directed at Kylian Mbappé at the Bernabéu. On Sunday night, they were very close of wasting all chances they still have on LaLiga... but a stunning goal by Fede Valverde in the 93rd minute changed that.

Real Madrid hosted a fixture against Athletic Club Bilbao, fourth in Liga, and recently qualified for Europa League semi-finals (will take on Manchester United in the semis next week). The first half was quiet on both sides, Athletic didn't try much and Real Madrid played the heavy and lacklustre football they have been playing for a while. But the second half changed dramatically, and Madrid played some of the best 45 minutes of the year so far, with Vinícius particularly invested, including a goal ruled out by VAR.

The reward came in the 93rd minute, with a powerful volley by the Uruguayan footballer, impossible for the Spanish international Unai Simón to stop. This goal helps Madrid remain four points behind Barcelona, with six matchdays remaining, including a Clásico on May 11. The result of that match could be decisive... but there's another Clásico earlier, next Saturday, in the Copa del Rey final.