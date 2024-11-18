Real Madrid women's team is still no match for FC Barcelona: another 4-0 Clásico defeat

HQ

FC Barcelona still reigns women's football in Spain, with no other team getting close. Not even Real Madrid, who suffered another heavy defeat, 4-0 in LigaF, women's first division, which FC Barcelona has won every time since 2020 (second spot between 2016-19, first spot between 2012-15).

Last weekend's Clásico curiously ended the same way as men's Clásico a few weeks earlier. But if male Clásico has been historically split almost 50/50, female Clásico has always been won by Barça, and most times with by a 3 or 4 goals ahead.

Despite Real Madrid being reinforced last summer with signings like Antonia Silva, Melanie Leupolz, Filippa Angeldahl or Maëlle Lakrar, and being previously undefeated in LigaF and high-scoring in Champions League, it still wasn't enough to face against Barcelona, who tipped the scale after just 3 minutes.

Patri Guijarro, Claudia Pina and Alexia Putellas sentenced Real Madrid. Both teams have clashed 15 times since women's Real Madrid was founded in 2020, and Barcelona has won all of them, scoring 53 goals versus 7 goals.