Real Madrid wins unremarkable derby against Atlético Madrid and sets a new Clásico on Sunday

HQ

Real Madrid beat Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, and will face FC Barcelona next Sunday in the final in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid took a very early lead in the first minute, thanks to a powerful free-kick by Fede Valverde, and later Rodrygo scored the second, again from a pass by Valverde.

However, Sorloth's header opened up the match for Atleti, who shot many more times than Real, but failed to convert any other chances. Instead, it will be another Clásico in the final, against Barcelona who thrashed Athletic Club 5-0 yesterday.

Compared to other thrilling derbies between the two clubs from Madrid, this one was pretty unremakable, with few chances by any of the sides, and Real Madrid getting too comfortable with the result, failing to create any meaningful shots beyond the two goals. Rodrygo, Vinícius and Julián Álvarez had few moments of brilliance, and inícius was shown a yellow card when he left the pitch, after Atleti's manager Cholo Simeone taunted him.

The final between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT.