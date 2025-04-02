Real Madrid wins thrilling semi-final, ending 4-4 against Real Sociedad

HQ

Real Madrid has won a thrilling semi-final against Real Sociedad, and will be in the Copa del Rey final late this month. But Ancelotti's side conceded 4 goals, and trailed back for most of the match, which ended 4-4. Endrick's goal in the first leg in February -who also scored in the second leg- ended up being decisive, as Real Sociedad, a club from Basque Country, took the initiative at the Bernabéu and managed to score first, including a brace by Spanish international Mikel Oyarzabal in the 80th and 93th minute to take the match to extra time.

Endrick, Bellingham, Tchouaméni -coincidentally, goal number 10,000 in the history of the club, according to MisterChip- and finally a header by Rudiger four minutes before penalties were the scorers for Madrid, while Oyarzabal was the author of three of the goals from Real Sociedad -although one was given to David Alaba as an own goal- and Barrenetxea, who opened the scoreboard in the first 15 minutes.

Real Madrid will be at the final on April 26, against FC Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid, to be decided on Wednesday's semi-final. Real Madrid has won again, but has conceded six goals in the last two matches: there is a clear defensive problem that Ancelotti will need to tackle before the match against Arsenal at Champions League next week.