Real Madrid wins on penalties in Atleti's stadium and will face Arsenal on Champions League quarter-finals

Real Madrid got the ticket to the Champions League quarter-final after an epic round of 16 game at the Metropolitano stadium. After Liverpool and PSG the previous day, it was decided in another penalty shootout: the only goal in the 120 minutes happened after 27 seconds, from Connor Gallagher, managing to level the knockout, denying Real Madrid's goal edge from the first leg.

What followed was a very entertaining match, with a lot of tension, but very little excitement if you wanted to see goals or dangerous chances. Real Madrid's most clear opportunity was an individual play by Mbappé, transformed into a penalty by Vinícius... who missed after shooting horribly. The Brazilian star was substituted in the last ten minutes of added time by Endrick, and there'll be a lot to talk about his performance one the euphoria of the victory fades.

Finally, Real Madrid won 4-2 on penalties, with a rare circumstance: Julián Álvarez shot was transformed into goal but got disallowed because he toched the balls with both feet before shooting, which sparked a huge controversy, as the Argentinian star seems to slip.

Elsewhere in Champions League, PSV managed to get a 2-2 draw out of Arsenal, but the English side wins 9-3 on aggregate. Borussia Dortmund came back and won 2-1 in Lille, and Aston Villa gave no options to Club Brugge, winning 3-1 and 6-1 on aggregate. This leaves the following pairings for quarter-finals:



Arsenal vs. Real Madrid



Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa



Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund



Bayern Munich vs. Inter

