Real Madrid wins first Women's Clásico against FC Barcelona with controversy

Real Madrid has ended a 18-match losing streak to FC Barcelona in women's football. For the first time in their history, Real Madrid women's team has won a Clásico and defeated Barça, dominants on women's football worldwide. It came in a Liga F match that adds some late excitement to the competition, as Real Madrid closes in with 59 points, behind Barcelona's 63 points.

Sunday's match, played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, was no exemt of controversy, as FC Barcelona's second goal was ruled by offside... which, upon watching replays, it wasn't. However, women's football in Spain has no VAR, therefore the goal was ruled out.

Real Madrid's top scorer Alba Redondo opened the scoredboard, but Norwegian forward Caroline Graham Hansen put the 1-1. Jana Fernández's goal in the 80th minute was disallowed, and Real Madrid seized the occassion, with Scottish player Caroline Weir, who joined as substitute, scored two goals in the last ten minutes.

Barcelona usually thrashes Madrid (just a month ago, Barcelona won 8-1 on aggregate in the Copa de la Reina semi-finals. Since Women's Real Madrid was founded in 2020, they had lost all direct encounters with Barcelona: 18 defeats, and no draws, and a balance of 67 goals for Barcelona vs. 9 from Madrid.

Next up for both teams are the Champions League quarter-finals: Barcelona receivess Wolfsburg with a three-goal lead from the first leg on Thursday, and Real Madrid faces Arsenal on Wednesday. Madrid won 2-0 in the first leg: if they complete the victory, it would be their first Champions League semi-finals.