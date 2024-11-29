Real Madrid wins epic EuroLeague Clásico with a last second three-pointer and two extra times

HQ

The second basketball Clásico of the season, between Real Madrid and Barça, took place yesterday at the Palau in Barcelona, as part of EuroLeague. Neither of Spanish' top teams are doing particularly well at the competition this year, with two-time winner Barça being seventh and eleven-time winner Real Madrid tenth.

However, as far as Clásicos go, Madrid has extended a five-victory streak in the most heroic way: with a three-pointer by Facundo Campazzo two seconds before the final whisle, sending the game to extra time, 73 equal.

Then, Barça wasted an opportunity to secure two easy points and the game went into the second extra time, 84-84.

It was a game of epic proportions, with Madrid starting stronger but Barça catching up quickly, both teams being neck and neck most of the time. But the second extra time, it was Campazzo too who tipped the scale with five consecutive points, ending in 90-97 for the visitors.

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid coach, was proud about all players, saying "we minimised our mistakes and showed pride in the moments when we weren't doing well".

"We anxiously overcame a negative run on a very difficult court. I have players who are fantastic, who believe, and who have pride and heart. That helps us to get back into games when things get complicated".