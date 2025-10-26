Real Madrid wins El Clásico with goals by Mbappé and Bellingham, match ends in brawl

HQ

Real Madrid has taken their revenge against Barcelona and, after four consecutive defeats, won the first Clásico of the season, in a 2-1 Liga match at the Bernabéu that featured controversies aplenty. Real Madrid wanted to take a very early lead: a penalty in the first minute was ruled out by VAR, and one goal by Mbappé was ruled out by the slimmest of offsides. Still, Mbappé scored first after 22 minutes with an assist from Jude Bellingham.

Fermín López, in the same week he scored a hat-trick in Champions League, managed to equalise shortly after, but Bellingham scored the second before the break. In general terms, Barcelona took control but failed to create many chances against Courtois, while Madrid missed the rest, including a missed penalty by Mbappé. Vinícius was substituted 15 minutes before the end, and got visibly angry.

However, the big drama came at the heated end of the match, where Pedri saw a second yellow card and got sent off in the final play of the match. Then, a huge brawl erupted between the players and staff from both teams... and it apparently comes from Real Madrid captain Carvajal doing some mocking gestures to his Spain teammate Lamine Yamal, following Lamine Yamal's comments that "Real Madrid robs" two days earlier.