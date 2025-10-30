Real Madrid will sign an NBA veteran to correct uneven start of season

HQ

Real Madrid basketball has not had a good season start: only 3 wins, with 4 defeats in Euroleague. It faded a bit better in Spanish Liga ACB, with 3 wins and 1 defeat, but overall the team coached by former Spanish coach Sergio Scariolo has trouble winning as a visitor. The club has reacted and will sign a new Center, with a long career in NBA: Alex Len.

This huge 32-year-old Ukranian (2.13m, 7ft tall) is reportedly about to sign for the White Club. Len has played most of his professional career in NBA, where he was the fifth pick overall in the 2013 draft by the Phoenix Suns. He most recently played half a season at Los Angeles Lakers, only maing 10 appearances.

After signing as a free agent for the New York Knicks, but later waived by the franchise, he is in a position to sign with Real Madrid, something yet to be officially announced, but reported by multiple sources. In Madrid, he would reinforce a position that was weakened by the exit of Vincent Poirier to Efes and Bruno Fernando.

Real Madrid faces Fenerbahçe tonight Thursdat at 21:00 CET as part of round 8 of Euroleague.