Real Madrid will miss winter transfer market and is focused on the summer signings, according to sources

Real Madrid has struggled throughout the first half of the season with countless injuries, with some players leaving for a few weeks, but in other cases for months or even the whole season, as it was the case with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militão, breaking their knee ligaments.

Adding all of that to poor results compared to last season, and many fans clamored for Real Madrid to make new signings in the winter transfer market to strengthen the remaining of the season.

But in the last weeks, optimism has returned to the white club after passing Barcelona on Liga and lifting another trophy, the FIFA Intercontinental Club, as well as a better display from Kylian Mbappé. All of that means that, according to insiders, Real Madrid will not sign new players this winter, and will instead focus on the summer market, as it has been the plan all along.

For the second half of the season, it is expected that David Alaba will act as a "winter signing": the Austrian defender hasn't played since December 17, 2023, when he got injured. But all signs point to him recovering by next January 2025, strengthening the defensive side of the team.

The rest of the holes in the squad will be filled by reassigned current players, like Tchouameni in as centre-back, Lucas Vázquez at the right-wing filling in for Carvajal, or homegrown Raúl Asencio, who was promoted from Real Madrid B Team after Militão got injured.

So, who will Real Madrid try to sign in the summer? The most obvious candidate appear to be Alphonso Davies for the left back and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right back. Both finish contract next year, but their clubs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool, are pressing them to renew.