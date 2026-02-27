Real Madrid vs. Manchester City AGAIN: stats before their tenth match in four years

HQ

The Champions League round of 16 draw produced big surprises... or lack of surprises, as Real Madrid vs. Manchester City seem to meet every single year in Champions League knockout stages. Chance decided to pit Madrid vs. City again, and it will be the 16th official match between the two teams since 2013, tenth time in the last four years, in each of the last five seasons and in six of the last seven

Their last match was only two months ago, in December 10, when City beat Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabéu in the league phase. However, last year, Madrid beat City twice in a row in the knockout phase play-offs, 2-3 at the Etihad and 3-1 at the Bernabéu.

In their 15 official games, Real Madrid has won 5 times, City has won 5 times, and there have been 5 draws.

They almost draw in goals: Man City has scored 26 times to Madrid, while Madrid has scored Man City 25 times.

Emilio Butragueño, director of institutional relations, said to Movistar that the "we know each other well, they have a big team, a big roster, I think fans will enjoy a lot, they are matches of two teams that want to rule, with lots of goals, one of the best matches you can watch worldwide".

The first leg will be played at the Bernabéu on March 10/11, and the second leg will be at the Eithad on March 17/18, times still to be announced. Who do you think will win this time?