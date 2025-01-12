Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, tonight at the Super Cup final: who has won more trophies?

HQ

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona meet again tonight, in the Spanish Super Cup final, at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Another Clásico, the second of the season after the 4-0 Barcelona victory at the Santiago Bernabéu in Liga in October (the second leg in the domestic league will take place in May 2025).

This time, the stakes are higher, because the winner of the match will earn a new title. The Supercopa was created in 1982, pitting the Liga and Copa del Rey champion of the previous season. To be honest, neither team has a shortage of Supercups. FC Barcelona is the team with most wins, 14 (and 12 times being runner-up), while the current champion, Real Madrid, has 13 (and 6 times runner-up).

Real Madrid - Barcelona, Sunday at at 20:00 CET (19:00 GMT)

Lately, both teams have alternated wins (Real Madrid won in 2024, 2022 and 2020, Barcelona in 2023, 2018). It used to be just a two-legged match between two teams, but in 2020 the competition expanded to four teams... and was moved to Saudi Arabia, a decision that was widely criticized by fans, most of the clubs, and even Spanish public TV, which refused to bid for the rights of the competition as a sign of protest.

But money rules, and a competition like this, which seems taylor-made for having a Clásico as the final almost every year, has attracted a lot of Middle-East investors, who offer big money to the Spanish Football Federation... and the clubs. The winner tonight will get two million euros, in addition to the six million they already get just for playing, and the million each one got by winning their semifinals. Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao, lesser known clubs, have received significatively less money...